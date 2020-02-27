Teddy J. Davis, age 68, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Clinton and was the son of the late John E. Davis and Lessie Smith Davis, and was a member of Believers Assembly Church. He retired from Aaron Industries and was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy.
Mr. Davis is survived by his wife, Gwynell Miller Davis of the home; his sisters, Kitty Pate (John) and Faye Brewer (Earl), all of Clinton; his son, Michael Davis; his step-daughter, Melinda Jones, of Little Mountain; his step-granddaughters, Brittany Tate of Florida, Kaylee Jones of Little Mountain, and Jasmine Farley of Ohio; and his granddaughter, Erica Gilliam, of Ware Shoals.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 29, at 4 p.m. at the Believers Assembly Church. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.