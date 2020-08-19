Teresa Ann Jennings Wooten, age 61, of Greer, SC, passed away Tuesday August 18, 2020. She was born in Clinton, SC to Thelma and Roy P Jennings.
Teresa had the honor of being in the first group hired at BMW in Greer in 1994 and trained for the position in Germany. She loved working at BMW and spent the remainder of her working life fulfilling her duties happily. While training abroad, Teresa discovered a deep passion for travel. She traveled the world, any opportunity that she could find. Her true love in life, however, was her son and granddaughters.
Teresa is survived by her son Kelly Bradford Wooten (Natalie), granddaughters Shelby Wooten and Avery Wooten, siblings Frances Poole (Randy) and Charles Jennings (Roseanne), nephews Hunter Poole (Cacie), Nicholas Poole, Matthew Cauble (Taylor), and Jacob Jennings, as well as several great nieces and nephews, cousins, and aunts.
She is preceded in death by her loving parents Thelma and Roy P Jennings, and brother Gary Jennings.
There will be a private graveside service honoring Teresa on Saturday August 22, 2020. Flowers will be accepted by Gray Funeral Home in Clinton, SC