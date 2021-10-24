Teresa Louise Robbs - Laurens

Teresa Louise Robbs, 62, of Garlington St. passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021, at her home.
Born in Laurens County, she was a daughter of the late Darrell Moon and Irene Rogers Stevenson. Teresa was of the Baptist faith and was an avid wrestling fan and loved dirt track racing.
She is survived by: son, Chris Cook; brother, Michael Osborne (Megan); sister, Kathy Bagwell; niece, Isabella Love Osborne and a nephew, Arthur Paul Osborne.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Randy Osborne.
Funeral service will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Ronnie Blackwell with burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
The family will be at their respective homes.
