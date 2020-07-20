Teresa Lynn Teseniar Graddick, age 59, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020.
She was born in Whitmire, SC and was a daughter of the late Calvin Mack Teseniar and Dorothy Elizabeth Graham Teseniar. She was a blessing as a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. As a devoted nurse, she cared for others with immense compassion like no other, and did so most recently as a school nurse with Laurens County School District 56 and at National Healthcare of Clinton. She loved God and her family, but even through the tears, she will always be remembered as “bubbly and happy”.
Mrs. Graddick is survived by her husband, Jimmie Graddick; her daughters, Laura Graddick Odom (Christopher) and Tiffany Graddick Whitlock (Levi); her grandchildren, Jaycob, Arley, Elaina, and Tinsley; her sisters, Diane Hogan and Sherie Palmer (Kevin); and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside Services will be held Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 10 AM at the Pinelawn Memory Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the mausoleum.