Terrie Duvall Clark - Laurens

Terrie Duvall Clark, 44, of 104 Arrowood Ln. and wife of Christopher Michael Clark passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at her home.
Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of Jerry Gene Duvall of Laurens and the late Rebekah Clayton Duvall. A homemaker, Terrie was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband and father, she is survived by: children, Christian (Dorothy), Tanner (Elizabeth), Jadie (Justin), Gracie, Lacey, Logan, Ryan, and Presley; grandchildren, Adayln “Peanut Butter” and Tracie Avery Lynn; sister, Angelia Jacks; and a sister-in-law, Sissy.
In addition to her mother, she was predeceased by a daughter, Jayden.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM Friday, June 3, 2022, at New Prospect Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Phil Hall and Rev. Tommy Lowe.
The family requests that friends visit at the home of her father, Jerry Duvall, 1710 Easy Rd., Laurens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Laurens County Cancer Association, 1337 Medical Ridge Rd., Clinton, SC 29325.
Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.