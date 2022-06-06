Terry Grubbs passed away on Sunday June 5th at ProMedica Toledo Hospital in Toledo, Ohio. Born on January 27, 1955 in Laurens, SC he was the son of the late Emmett and Thelma Grubbs.
Terry was formerly employed by The Mens Shop and worked for L and L Office Supply for 40 years. He was very involved in Laurens Dixie Youth baseball and was the former board chairman of Gateway Counseling.
Terry is survived by his children- Carly Smith and Landon Grubbs, granddaughter Sophia Grubbs, his brother Perry Grubbs (Phyllis), niece Jenny Mayberry and nephew Christopher Grubbs.
Affectionately known as “Bob” to countless others he claimed as his own children, he leaves behind many who considered him to be a father figure and mentor. Terry was committed to his family and will always be remembered for his generosity, kindness, and humor. He was known for his friendliness and always offered a helping hand to various charitable causes throughout Laurens County.
Terry touched the lives of many people and was a bright spark in this world who will be missed by many.
Service to be announced at a later date