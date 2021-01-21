Mrs. Thelma L. Jones was born December 9, 1933 in Laurens County, South Carolina to the late Tommie "Jake" and Earline Leake.
She attended the Church of Christ in Clinton, South Carolina where Reverend Jerry Harris is pastor.
On Sunday, January 17, 2021, Mrs. Thelma L. Jones departed this life to begin her Eternal Rest at the age of eighty-seven.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband James H. Jones of Clinton, SC; one daughter, Joe Ann Kinard of Clinton, SC; one grandson, Carlos (Glory) Kinard of Taylors, SC; three great-grandchildren; two sisters; two sweet fur babies: Missy and Sissy; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends who will miss her dearly.