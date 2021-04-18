Theodore Roosevelt Rice, Jr. - Clinton

Mr. Theodore Roosevelt Rice was born on March 10, 1945 to the late Theodore Roosevelt Sr., and Mary Rice in Spartanburg Country. Mr. Rice transitioned into Eternal Rest on April 16, 2021 at Greenville Memorial Hospital, Greenville, SC at the age of 76.
Mr. Rice was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church in Cross Anchor, SC and a Mason Brother of the Bethlehem Masonic Lodge in Clinton, SC. He was previously the Lead Technician at Clinton Mill Textile.
He leaves to cherish his lovely wife, Wyvonne Leake Rice, his daughter LeeTisha (Eddie) Brown, son Thaddeus (Mary) Rice, brother Jessie William Rice, 6 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.