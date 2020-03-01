Mr. Theodore Sims, age 79, of 111 Old Fairview Road, Apt. 39-G, Fountain Inn, died Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Simpsonville Health and Rehab.
Born in Laurens County, he was a son of the late Brook Sims, Sr. and Miranda Cheeks Sims and husband of the late Sarah Bryson Sims.
He is survived by three sons, Darrell L. Sims, Mark A. Sims and Rodney Booker; two daughters, Sherry Sims Williams and Sonya D. Sims; one brother, Calvin Sims; two sisters, Hattie M. Campbell and Catherine Finley and nine grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 3, at Flat Ruff Baptist Church, with Rev. Jim Pyles officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Public viewing will be Monday, March 2, from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Beasley Funeral Home, Laurens.
The family is at 21 Crofton Drive, Greenville.