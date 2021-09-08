Mrs. Theresa “ Reet” Allen, of 146 Westcliff Drive, in Laurens, passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021, at her home.
She is survived by her husband Raymond Keith Allen of the home; one son, Kegan Ahmad Allen: two brothers, Rev. Guy (Ojetta) Sullivan and Mr. John F (Essie) Sullivan; two sisters, Ms. Carolyn Sullivan and Ms. Linder Davis and her extended family.
Funeral arrangements for Mrs. Theresa “Reet” Allen will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 1pm at the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church with Dr. Jefferson McDowell officiating. Burial to follow in the church cemetery. Public viewing will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021 from 12-6 pm.
The Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements. The family is at the home 146 Westcliff Drive in Laurens.