Thomas Boyd Holland, age 62, passed away, Sunday, February 13, 2022, at Pacifica Senior Living in Spartanburg, SC.
Born September 16, 1959 in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late Luther Holmes Holland, Sr. and the late Mary Anna Stribling Holland. Tommy was a graduate of Clinton High School and was a devoted life-long member of Broad Street United Methodist Church.
Tommy is survived by his brothers, Irby Holland (Linda) of Greenwood, L.H. Holland, Jr. (Shirley) of Hickory Tavern, and Tony Holland (Debbie) of Laurens; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Graveside Services will be held, 2 PM, Saturday, February 19, 2022 at the Rosemont Cemetery with his brother, Rev. Irby Holland and Rev. Carrol Caldwell officiating.
The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Broad Street United Methodist Church, 310 N. Broad Street, Clinton, SC 29325.