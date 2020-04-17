Thomas Rice, Jr. - Clinton

Mr. Thomas Rice, Jr., was born April 22, 1933 in Laurens County to Matt Thomas Rice and Marie Weir Rice.
Mr. Rice Entered Eternal Rest on April 2, 2020 at Hospice House of Laurens County in Clinton, South Carolina.
Left to cherish loving memories are one son; Johnny (Martha) Rice, five daughters; Dianne (Billy) Smith, Annette (Richard) Young, Felesia (Angelo) White, Elizabeth (Nathaniel) Williams, and Cornelious (Fred) Rice; sixteen grandchildren and twenty-two great grandchildren. and a host of other relatives and friends.