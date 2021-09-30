Thomas Roger Smith - Clinton

On Tuesday, September 28, 2021, Thomas (Tom) Smith, loving husband, father, and grand-father passed away at the age of 75.
Tom was born in New Martinsville, WV, lived in Marietta, OH, Roanoke, VA, but spent the last 23 years in Clinton, SC.
He was a member of Springdale United Methodist Church. Tom enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing and antique collecting. He had a kind, loving spirit and he will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Bonnie Smith, and his daughter, Megan Huck (Mark), and grand-daughter, Olivia Huck.
At Tom's request there will be no services planned.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Springdale United Methodist Church, 851 Springdale Drive, Clinton, SC 29325.