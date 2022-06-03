Mr. Thomas Russell Jones, Sr., age 66, of 109 Shortt St., Laurens, SC passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Ms. Deborah Holiday Jones of the home; four sons; one daughter; two sisters and three grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements for Mr. Thomas Russell Jones, Sr. are incomplete and will be announced at a later time by the Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens, SC. The family is at the home of 109 Shortt Street, Laurens, SC.
