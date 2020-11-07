Thomas “Tommy” Edward McCarson, age 78, of 434 New Hope Church Road and husband of Emily Matthews McCarson, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at his home.
Born in Clinton, SC, he was the son of the late Thomas Lewis and Ina McAlister McCarson. Tommy was formerly employed as a property maintenance manager and was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy of Hobbysville, SC. Mr. McCarson loved his dogs, hummingbirds and fishing.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by son Perry Bowers (Roseanne) of Easley; his daughter, Gina Smith (Charles) of Navarre Beach, FL; siblings, Ann McCarson of Central, Carolyn Duckworth (Donny) of Seneca and Vickie Gibbs of Fair Play; daughter-in-law, Tammy Wyatt of Enoree; a special friend, James Harvey of Enoree; and eight grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Chris Bowers.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Westview Memorial Park conducted by Rev. Jackie Bragg. The family will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the graveside service.
Memorials may be made to the Laurens County Humane Society.
