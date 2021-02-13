Thornwell Davenport Watson Jr. - Laurens

Mr. Thornwell Davenport Watson, Jr., age 83, of 303- B Ashley Lane, Laurens passed away on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at the Greenville Prisma Health in Greenville.
He is survived by one daughter, Stacey Watson Campbell; one grandson, Justin Campbell; one brother, Wilbur (Mary) Watson, and one sister, Doris Watson.
A private memorial service for Mr. Thornwell Davenport Watson Jr. will be held on Monday, February 15, 2021 at 11a.m. at the C.D. Beasley Memorial Chapel of the Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens, the Reverend Richard Aiken officiating, military rites will follow. The family is at their respective homes.
Beasley Funeral Home, Laurens is in charge.