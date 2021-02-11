Mr. Thornwell Davenport Watson Jr., age 83, of 303 B Ashley Lane, Laurens passed away on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at the Greenville Prisma Health in Greenville.
He is survived by one daughter Stacey L. Campbell; one grandson Justin Campbell; one brother, Wilber (Mary) Watson, and one sister, Doris Watson.
A memorial service for Mr. Thornwell Davenport Jr. will be held on Monday, February 15, 2021 at 11a.m. at the C.D. Beasley Memorial Chapel of the Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens, with military rites.
The family is at their respected homes and the Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.