Timothy Gene Staton, age 56, of Laurens, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at his home.
Born in Laurens, he was a son of Sandra Jean Prather Staton and the late Bruce Allen Staton. Tim was a Certified Chevrolet Technician and loved fishing and camping. He was also a member of Bellview Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to his mother are his children, TJ Staton (Heather) of Laurens, SC, Leann Staton of Minnesota, Joseph Young (Ashley) of Liberty, SC, Nathan Staton of Laurens, SC, and Jordan Staton of Laurens, SC; two brothers, Tony Staton (Joye) of Laurens, SC, and David Staton (Alisa) of Laurens, SC; sister, Teresa Staton Patterson (Bobby) of Laurens, SC; three grandchildren, McKinley Young, Dravan Bode, and Damian Bode; and his best friend, Allison Greer.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Bellview Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. Chris Hudson.
The family will be at the home of his mother, 108 Lee Carey Road, Laurens, SC 29360.
Visitation will be at the cemetery immediately following the graveside service.
Memorial may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.