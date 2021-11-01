Timothy Heaton - Laurens

Timothy Ed “Tim” Heaton, age 71, of 1597 Sandy Springs Road, and husband of Marie Heaton, passed away Sunday, October 31, 2021, at his home.
He was born in Clinton and was a son of the late James Edgar and Katherine Louise Butler Heaton.
Tim was a US Army Veteran, a retired member of Sandy Springs Fire Department and attended Lydia Pentecostal Holiness Church in Clinton. He was also retired from Church Furnishings Corp, enjoyed building military equipment models, and loved woodworking.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Susan Lynne Davis (Reed) of Joanna and Tina H. Duvall (Rick) of Laurens; his step-children, Clifton Fomby (Franchesca) of Lexington and Frank Fomby of Atlanta, GA; his brother, Pastor Jimmie Edgar Heaton (Sara) of Clinton; his sister, Carolyn Crook of Indian Land; four grandchildren, Brittany Crouse (Mitch), Morgan Clary (Bryson), Amber Heaton and Timothy Duvall, and four great-grandchildren, Gauge Crouse, Kayden Heaton, Bowen Crouse, and Rylee DiCosola.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife of 30 years, Linda Bagwell Heaton and his great-grandson, Brantley Knox Crouse.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at Lydia Pentecostal Holiness Church of Clinton, with burial following in Sandy Springs United Methodist Church Cemetery in Laurens.
The family will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM.
The family will be at the home of his daughter, Tina Duvall, 1505 Sandy Springs Road, Laurens, SC 29360.
Memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256 or online at woundedwarriorproject.org.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.