Timothy James Williams, 63, passed away May 9th with his family by his side. Born in Laurens, South Carolina, he was the son of the late Jim and Mary Ann Nelson Williams.
Tim graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering from Clemson University, Class of 1978. He moved to Raleigh to begin his career with ITT. He remained with the company throughout his 40+ years as it changed to Alcatel, Alcatel-Lucent, and finally Nokia. A leader in the field of telecommunications, Tim worked as a Hardware Engineer. He participated in the development of several patented products that are integral to high speed internet access. Tim loved new technology and dedicated his career to advancing it.
Tim was a devoted husband, father, brother, friend, and man of God. He was a member of Second Baptist Church in Laurens, SC. After moving to Raleigh, he attended Mount Vernon Baptist Church and then Edenton Street United Methodist Church. Tim was known for his quick wit, his intelligence, his dry humor, and most of all, his caring heart. Tim embraced learning and explored so many things. He was an Eagle Scout and a Master Mason, Palmetto Lodge No.19. He was accomplished in many interests throughout his life, including ham radios, sailing, boating, snow skiing, piano, model airplanes, skeet shooting, woodworking, and Bridge. His latest interest was 3D printing. Tim will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Tim is survived by his wife Meredith, daughter Marianne, and sons John and Christopher Graves. He is also survived by his brothers, Mark (Elaine) Williams of Douglasville, Georgia, and Jon (Joy) Williams of Louisville, Ohio, and special nieces, nephews and extended family members who loved him.
A private graveside service was held May 16th, 2020 in Laurens, SC at Forest Lawn Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Raleigh, NC.
Our family extends a special thank you to family and friends for your loving support. Additionally, we are thankful for the exceptional care that Tim received at MD Anderson Cancer Center. Memorials to MD Anderson Cancer Center at http://mdacc.convio.net/goto/ForTim or a charity of your choice.
