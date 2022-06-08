Timothy Patrick Moses Jr. - Jacksonville, FL

Mr. Timothy Patrick (PJ) O'Brian Moses Jr. was born November 3, 1992 in Laurens County, South Carolina to Timothy Moses Sr. and Natasha Cheek.
Mr. Moses studied Bioengineering at Clemson University and worked for Johnson & Johnson Research and Development Center in Jacksonville, Florida.
He entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at St. Vincent Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida at the age of 29.
He leaves to cherish his wife, Lidia Moses; his daughter; his mother, Natasha (Dr. Bryant) Cheek; his Father, Timothy (Emily) Moses Sr.; his brother Tyson Moses, a host of other relatives and friends.