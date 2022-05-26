Timothy Ray Pulley, age 76 of 403 West Farley Avenue, passed away on Monday, May, 23, 2022, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Tim was born on July 6, 1945 in Laurens, South Carolina to Corrie Price Pulley and Ray Pulley. Tim was a graduate of Ford High School and was the star pitcher for their baseball team. Tim was a longtime supporter of the LDHS High School booster club and athletics.
Tim worked at the Watts Mill Plant, 3M, and GE. Tim was the owner of The Best Video in Anderson, South Carolina and owned multiple rental properties. Tim served in the South Carolina National Guard. Tim loved Clemson Football, Atlanta Braves and was an avid fisherman. Tim served on the Ford High School Reunion Committee and participated in Leadership Laurens.
Tim was a lifelong member of Lucas Avenue Baptist Church in Laurens, South Carolina. He served as a Deacon of the church, Sunday school teacher and director, and activities director. Tim loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Tim was predeceased by his wife, Sherri Bailey Pulley of Laurens, South Carolina. Tim is survived by his daughter, Julie Pearson and husband Steve Pearson of Fountain Inn, SC; son Nolan Pulley and wife Carrie Pulley of Simpsonville, SC; and six grandchildren: Blake Pearson and wife Lauren Pearson, Spencer Pearson, Eric Pearson, Bailey Pulley and Brenson Pulley. Tim had several beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend special appreciation to Gerald Abercrombie, Joe Smart ,Bruce Ford Loretta Shipman and Kevin Selman for their loving support and friendship.
On Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 2:00 pm, a Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held in the sanctuary at Lucas Avenue Baptist Church officiated by Reverend Michael Post. A private family burial will be held prior to the service.
The family will be at their respective homes and receive friends at the church following the Celebration of Life Ceremony. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lucas Avenue Baptist Church, 101 Lucas Avenue, Laurens, South Carolina, 29360.