Timothy Dean Taylor, age 51, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at his home.
He was born in Simpsonville on June 23, 1968, and was a son of Joe Terry Taylor and Cathie Dominick Taylor, both of Clinton.
He was an employee of Samsung in Newberry, a former employee of Walmart Distribution in Laurens, and Ceramtec.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son, Austin Blake Taylor of Cross Anchor; his brother Tony Taylor (Jodi) of Carlyle, Ill.; his twin sister, Kimberly Jean Morrow (Sandy) of Summerville and his sister, Kelly Taylor of Clinton; his two nephews, Ryan Taylor and Noah Morrow; and his furry nephew, Storm, who always met him with open paws and a wet kiss.
Mr. Taylor is predeceased by his son, Timothy Trace Taylor, his paternal and maternal grandparents; and his niece, Karsen Morrow.
Funeral Services will be conducted Tuesday, December 17, at 2 p.m. at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel in Clinton. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the funeral home from 1 to 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Davidson Street Baptist Church Building Fund, 400 Davidson Street, Clinton, S,C, 29325, or to the Open Door Ministry, 209 E. Main Street, Clinton, S.C. 29325.
