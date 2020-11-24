Tina Jean Woody Robinson - Clinton

Tina Jean Woody Robinson, 53, of 203 Beauregard Street passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Laurens County Hospital.
Born in Laurens County, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Alma Johnson Woody.
Tina was a loving mother and is survived by her daughters, Stephanie Smith of Clinton and Aaliyah Robinson of Clinton. She is also survived by a brother, Timmy Woody of Clinton; grandchildren, Summer Smith and Tyler Smith; and her companion, Alphonso McMorris of Clinton.
A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Pinelawn Memory Gardens in Clinton.
The family will be at the home.
Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.