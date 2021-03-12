Tommy Ficklin, age 70, husband of Martha Bagwell Ficklin, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at the Hospice House of Laurens County.
He was born February 15, 1951 in Clinton and was a son of the late D. D. and the late Earline Meadors Ficklin. Mr. Ficklin was a former employee of Asten Johnson.
He was a member of the First Pentecostal Holiness Church and was proud to have been the bass singer in the gospel group "The Living Stones".
In his free time, Mr. Ficklin enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his sons and their friends at the lake and in the woods.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Ficklin is survived by his sons, Adam Ficklin and wife, Katelyn of Clinton and Tyler Ficklin of Clinton; his siblings, Mike Ficklin, Barry Ficklin both of Clinton, and Gary Ficklin of Greenwood, Kathy Holmgreen of Greenville and Missi Carlay of Jacksonville, FL; and his grandchildren, Elijah and Adalyn Ficklin.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021, 2PM at the First Pentecostal Holiness Church with Rev. Mark Entrekin, Rev. Sherrill Green, and Mr. Tony Strickland officiating. Burial will take place in Pinelawn Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the church from 1-2PM.
Pallbearers will be his nephews, Michael Ficklin, Wayne Ficklin, Joseph Ficklin, Eric Holmgreen, Tony Smith and Justin Morgan.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Pentecostal Holiness Church, 403 Academy Street, Clinton, SC 29325 or to Hospice of Laurens County, P.O. Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.
