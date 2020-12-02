Tommy Lanford age 54 passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Greenwood and was a son of Thomas W. Lanford, Sr. and Brenda Nelson Lanford.
Mr. Lanford was a former employee of Thompson’s nursery and was a member of Bellview Baptist Church. He enjoyed collecting things, especially his coins.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Carolyn Taylor Lanford of the home; a son, T. J. Lanford (Ashley) of Simpsonville; daughter, Brittany Lanford (Alex) of Kinards. He loved being a “Pops” more than anything to; Emeri Summer, Raylan Summer, Maelee Lanford, Aiden Smith, Kayleigh Smith; Abby Smith and a granddaughter on the way, Peyton Lanford.
Graveside service will be conducted Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 3:00 PM at the Bellview Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM in the church sanctuary.
The family will be at the home of his parents at 604 Bailey St., Clinton, SC 29325.
