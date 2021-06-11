Tommy Lewis Curry, Jr. - Laurens

Tommy Lewis Curry, Jr. better known as T.J., 43, was born May 15, 1978 to Tommy Lewis Curry Sr. and Sandra Moore Anderson in Selma, Alabama.
Residing in Laurens, South Carolina, Tommy Curry, Jr. departed this life on Saturday, June 5, 2021 in Laurens County.
He was a Stocker at Walmart until his untimely death and previously served in the United States Army as a Sargent.
Mr. Curry leaves to cherish his Parents, his son, Jace Curry; his daughters, Cyanna Curry, Tashina Curry, and Latisha Curry; his brothers, Nakia Moore and Tilton Lewis Curry; and his sisters, Aneadra Anderson, Wendy Curry, Tina Curry, Priscilla Curry, and Nicole Bennett; other relatives and friends.