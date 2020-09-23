Ms Toni Marie Summers, better known as Angel, of 106 Queen Circle Laurens, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020.
She is survived by one son Joshua D. Turner; two daughters, Latoya Turner, Lakisha Turner; eleven grandchildren; her mother, Kathleen (Johnny) Evans three brothers, Bernard (Jennifer) Pitts, Leonard Pitts, Johnny C. Evans; two sisters Jacqueline (Royce) Dessaur, and Steffanie (Dr. Elvin) Saddler.
A private Funeral services for immediate family members only for Mrs. Toni Marie Summers better known as Angel will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 1pm. at the C.D. Beasley Memorial Chapel in Laurens, with the Reverend Authur Raven officiating. The Public viewing will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 12noon until 5.
The family is at the home, and the Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.