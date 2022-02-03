Tracey Kitchens Hill, age 38, of Clinton, SC, wife of Brian Hill, passed away Monday, January 31, 2022, at her home.
Born August 3, 1983 in Greenwood, SC, she was a daughter of Donna Hunnicutt Page and step-father, Marion, and her late father, Curtis Kitchens. Tracey will be remembered for being a loving wife, mother, daughter, and sister. She was well loved by all of her family and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is survived by her son, Nathan Hill; her daughters, Chelsea Hill, and Autumn Hill; her sister, Tina Kilgore (Devon); her two nephews, and one niece.
A Memorial Service will be held 2:00 PM, Saturday, February 5, 2022 from the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 - 2:00 PM at the funeral home.