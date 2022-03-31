Tracy Weathers McCall - Waterloo

Tracy Weathers McCall, age 52, of Waterloo, and wife of David Tucker, Jr, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.
Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late Joyce Weathers Hinton and Steve Hinton. Tracy was a homemaker and member of Walk by Faith Evangelical Methodist Church in Woodruff. She loved her family dearly, especially her grandbabies.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by: her children, Chuck Weathers (Courtney) of Waterloo, Constance Weathers of Waterloo, Samantha Duncan, Stephen McCall (Alexis) of Enoree, Eric McCall (Makayla) of Rocky Face, GA, Dwayne Weathers of Waterloo and Heather Holmes of Laurens; her brothers, Eric Hinton of North Carolina, Terry Hamby of Spartanburg, Gregg Hinton of Laurens, Robbie Hinton of Gray Court and James Hamby of Laurens; grandchildren, Grayson, Braidyen, Piper, Thomas, Alyssa, Rhyland, Hailey, Paisley and Madison.
In addition to her mother and father, she was predeceased by a son, Christopher Holmes.
A visitation will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022, at The Kennedy Mortuary from 6:00-8:00PM.
Memorials may be made to Cancer Society of Greenville, 113 Mills Avenue, Greenville, SC 29605.
