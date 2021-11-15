Tyler James Fisher - Laurens

Tyler James Fisher, age 23, of Laurens, SC, passed away Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Greenville Memorial Hospital, while surrounded by his loved ones.
Born April 5, 1998 in Bennington, Vermont, he was a son of John Fisher, Jr., and Jessica Mahoney Fisher.
In addition to his parents, Tyler is survived by his 5 year old son, Levi Merrills; his brothers, Alexander Hoffman, Logan Fisher, Gabriel Fisher, Zachary Hoffman and Dominick Fisher; his sisters, Sara Miller, Kerissa Fisher, Destiny Hoffman, Natalie Hoffman, his grandparents Ken and Elaine Sherman, Marty and Julie Hoffman, John Fisher Sr and Sue Buck; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
The family is planning a celebration of life for Tyler in Arlington, Vermont.