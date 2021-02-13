Miss Valerie Cook, age 58, of 90 Powers Road Laurens, S.C. passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at her home.
She is survived by one daughter, Jessica Cook; two grandchildren; one brother, Nathaniel (Vanessa) Cook and her extended family.
Funeral arrangements will be held on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at the C.D. Beasley Memorial Chapel of the Beasley Funeral Home in Laurens at 1p.m. with a private burial. The Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements. The family is at their respected home.