Vera Cooper Mahon - Greenville

Vera Cooper Mahon, age 93, of 200 Leyswood Drive in Greenville, and wife of the late John Richard Mahon, Sr., passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at Upstate Community Hospice House.
Born in Laurens and a native of the Ekom Beach Community, she was a daughter of the late Walter Eugene and Ella Hollingsworth Cooper, she was a graduate from Greenville Hospital School of Nursing. Vera was a member of Hampton Heights Baptist Church and retired as a Registered Nurse.
Surviving is her son: John Richard Mahon, Jr. (Rick); grandchildren, Brian Mahon (Jenny) of Clemson and Lindsey Mantooth (Jake) of Travelers Rest; and six great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Howard Cooper, Rudolph Cooper and J.W. Cooper.
Graveside services will be held at 3:00 PM, on Sunday, January 17, 2021, at Union Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Brian Mahon.
The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends immediately following the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hampton Heights Baptist Church, 2511 Wade Hampton Blvd, Greenville, SC 29615.
