Vernon Eugene Brown, age 74, formerly of Curry Road, husband of the late Martha Murphy Brown, passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at NHC Healthcare of Clinton.
Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late Broadus and Mary Lou Sumeral Brown. Vernon was a retired pipefitter and was a member of Laurens Church of God. He was also a Mason with Palmetto Lodge #19.
Surviving are his children, Mike Brown and wife Pam of Livingston, TX, and Deannah Brown of Laurens; five grandchildren, Michelle Tackett and husband Joe, Ryan Brown and wife Ashley, Tim Brown, Thomas Brown, and Elizabeth Brown; and three great-grandchildren, Dylan Tackett, Mason Brown, and Madilynn Brown.
In addition to his wife and parents, Vernon was predeceased by three brothers. He was the Last surviving member of his immediate family.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, April 23, 2021, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Bryan Malone with entombment following in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary one hour prior to the service on Friday.
