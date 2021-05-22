Veronica Goodjoin Black - Gray Court

Mrs. Veronica Goodjoin Black, age 73, of 827 Curry’s Lake Road, Gray Court, SC, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Hillcrest Hospital, Simpsonville, SC.
Born in Laurens County, she was a daughter of the late Ike Goodjoin, Jr. and Virginia McDaniel Goodjoin and wife of the late Henry Black. She was a member of Center Rabun Baptist Church and a retired E-8 Master Sergeant of the United States Army after twenty-six year of service.
She is survived by one son, Khristopher Goodjoin; one brother, Bobby L. Goodjoin and three sisters, Mary C. Shaw, Annie L. Burts and Joyce Brown.
Funeral service will be held 1:30 p.m., Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Beasley Funeral Home Chapel, Fountain Inn, with Rev. Albert Blandin officiating. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Laurens, SC with military honors.