Victor "Vic" Snow - Clinton

Victor "Vic" Ervin Snow, age 75, of Clinton, SC, husband of Kellene King Snow, passed away Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at National Health Care of Clinton.
Born May 1, 1946 in Clinton, SC, he was a son of the late Buell Francis Snow, Sr. and Mary Rebecca Campbell Snow. He retired from Asten-Johnson as a weaver Instructor with 46 years of service. Vic was an entrepreneur, yard sale picker, and pawn shop enthusiast.
Mr. Snow was a member of Beaverdam Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife of the home, he is survived by his son, Jeff Snow of Clinton; daughters, Angie Havrilla, and Tiffany Snow May, both of Clinton; brother, B.F. Snow, Jr. of Woodruff; his sisters, Mary Francis Dewitt of Laurens, and Robbie Nell Allman of Clinton; his grandchildren, Brandon Marshall Snow, Joshua Logan Snow, MaKenzie Brewington, Michael Sharbo, and Gabriel Sharbo; and soon to be first great granddaughter; Brinleigh Smith.
A Memorial Service will be held Monday, November 29, 2021, 2 PM, at Beaverdam Baptist Church with Rev. Phil Bryson officiating.
The family request that a face mask be worn, and to please follow CDC guidelines for social distancing.
The family will be at the home and request anyone planning to visit, please call first.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Beaverdam Baptist Church, 1555 Beaverdam Church Rd, Mountville, SC 29370.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online by visiting www.grayfuneralhome.com