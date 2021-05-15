Viola Fuller Bluford - Laurens

Mrs. Viola Fuller Bluford was born May 28, 1925 in Laurens, SC to the late Earl and Wesley Fuller.
She was educated in the public schools of Laurens County South Carolina.
On Tuesday May 11, 2021, Mrs. Viola Bluford departed this life at Laurens County Memorial Hospital in Laurens, SC at the age of 95.
Mrs. Bluford was a member of the New Grove Baptist Church where she was a part of the Gospel Chorus.
She leaves to cherish her sons, Howard and Bobby Bluford; her daughters Gloria Bluford Darby, Mary Scurry, Clara Bluford, Velma Bluford, and Denise Bryant; her sister Minnie Watts, seven grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren, a host of relatives and friends.