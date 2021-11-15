Virgil Rufus Nichols - Barnwell

Virgil Rufus Nichols, 69, of Barnwell, left this earthly plane on Saturday, November 13, 2021.
He was born August 10, 1952 in Clinton, and was a son of Heyward Emerson Nichols, Sr. and Augusta Virginia "Gussie" Shealy.
He became a resident of Whitten Center of Clinton, SC, as a young man and later moved into a residential home in Barnwell, SC, with several roommates and a wonderful staff of caregivers. He lived there for almost 25 years until cancer caught up with him.
Virgil was a sweet, loving person who enthusiastically greeted his loved ones whenever he saw them. He enjoyed family, strong coffee, cigarettes, and catalogs! We will all miss him.
He is survived by his sister, Brenda Nichols Bailey, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Virgil now enters his eternal rest with his parents and his siblings, Heyward Emerson "Butch" Nichols, Jr. and Norma Rachael Nichols Smith.
A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at 2:00 PM, in the Rosemont Cemetery with Rev. Chad Reynolds officiating.