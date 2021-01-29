Virginia A. Stephens - Waterloo

Ms. Virginia A. Stephens, age 78 , of 72 River Fork Road, in Waterloo, S.C. passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at the Self Regional Memorial Hospital in Greenwood, S.C. She is survived one brother, Thomas (Lela) Anderson; three sisters, Catherine Turner, Ola Mae Simpkins, and Betty Cook and a host of nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Ms. Virginia A. Stephens will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, January 30, 2021 at the Beasley Funeral Home Chapel, Laurens, with Reverend Herbert Glenn and Reverend Geoffrey Stephens officiating. Burial will be in the Laurel Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. The family is at their respective homes. The Beasley Funeral Home, Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.