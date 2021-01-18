Miss Virgina Ann Fowler, age 42, of 303 Cemetery Street Laurens, S.C. passed away on Sunday, January 17, 20201 a the Oconee Memorial Hospital in Seneca, S.C.
She is survived by her mother Rose Fowler of the home. Graveside services for Miss Virginia Ann Fowler will be held on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 2p.m. at the Jersey Cemetery in Laurens, S.C. with Reverend Sammie Stroud officiating.
The family is at their respected homes, The Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.