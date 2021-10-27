Virginia Ann Hester - Laurens

Virginia Ann Hester, 88, of 1553 Rocky Springs Rd., passed away Tuesday, October 26, 2021.
She was a daughter of Samuel M. Hester, Sr. and Geneva V. Stewart. Mrs. Hester was a retired librarian and receptionist at BF Shaw. A member of The First Assembly Church of Laurens and she also served on the Administrative Board of the Open-Door Ministries of Clinton.
She is survived by her nieces, Debbie Smith (Randy) of Easley and Suzanne Hester Smith of Spartanburg, a special friend of many years, Carolyn Owens and many great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a special nephew, Michael Hester and a brother, Sam Hester, Jr.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, October 30, 2021, at The First Assembly Church of Laurens, conducted by Rev. James Owens and Rev. Todd Taylor with burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
The family will be at their respective homes.
The Family will receive friends at The First Assembly Church of Laurens from 1:00-2:00 pm on Saturday, October 30, 2021.
Memorials may be made to Open Door Ministries, 209 E Main Street, Clinton, SC 29325 or Laurens Humane Society, 793 Poplar Street, Clinton, SC 29325.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com