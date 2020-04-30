Virginia Bishop McCarson, age 92, widow of Sherman Lee McCarson passed way Monday, April 27, 2020 at her home.
She was born in Laurens, SC and was a daughter of the late William Wicker Bishop and Nina Crowder Bishop.
Mrs. McCarson is survived by her daughters, Janice Canupp, Kathy Crain, and Delores McCarson all of Clinton; her son Larry McCarson of Clinton; her thirteen grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren; and numerous great-great grandchildren
In addition to her husband and her parents she is predeceased by her son, Dennis McCarson and was the last surviving member of her family.
Private Graveside Services will be held Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Little River Dominick Presbyterian Church, services for immediate family only.
Please leave a condolence for the McCarson Family at www.grayfuneralhome.com