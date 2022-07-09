Virginia Lee Moore Thompson, age 89, of Laurens, passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Presbyterian Home of Clinton.
She was born in Laurens County and was a daughter of George Louis and Josie Jewel Carroll Moore. Virginia retired from SCDOT and was a member of Lucas Avenue Baptist Church and the Laurens Genealogical Society.
She is survived by her brother, Leon F. Moore of Columbia; her sister, Fay M. Prince of Columbia; her sister-in-law, Audrey T. Langley of Laurens; 4 nephews, Gary Prince (Janet) of Columbia, George Prince (Debbie) of Rabun Gap, GA, Chad Moore (Tonya) of Rock Hill, and Cory Moore (Caron) of Columbia; and her niece, Jolee Beaver (Jeff) of Abbeville.
In addition to her parents, Virginia was predeceased by her sister, Dorothy M. Waddell and her infant brother, Willie Ray Moore.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Lucas Avenue Baptist Church. A private burial will be held in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Lucas Avenue Baptist Church from 1:00 to 2:00 PM, prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Lucas Avenue Baptist Church, 101 Lucas Ave, Laurens, SC 29360.
