Virginia Mae Miller Ashmore, age 95, of 1811 Fleming Mill Road, and widow of Lee Roy Ashmore, passed away Friday, October 1, 2021.
She was born in Leeoma, Tennessee and was a daughter of Clyde Baxter Miller and Rhoda Mae Shepard Miller Hayden and Ralph Hayden, Sr.
Virginia was a member of Lucas Avenue Baptist Church, where she taught ABC Sunday School Class, was a Children’s Sunday School Teacher and was in the Choir. She was employed by JP Stevens Watts Plant in the Payroll Department and worked for Belk in Laurens.
She is survived by her son Michael Lee Ashmore of Laurens and special friend Alisa Jeffords and husband Mark of Simpsonville.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Thelma Foster and her brothers, Melvin Hayden, Ralph Hayden, Jr., and Clyde Miller, Jr.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Michael Post and Rev. Bob Cato with entombment to follow at Graceland East Cemetery.
The family will be at the home, 1811 Fleming Mill Road, Laurens, SC 29360.
Memorials may be made to Lucas Avenue Baptist Church, 101 Lucas Avenue, Laurens, SC 29360.
