Vivian DeLois Jennings - Clinton

Ms. Vivian DeLois Jennings of Clinton, South Carolina was born March 22, 1954 to the late Mildred Norma Suber Jennings and William Charles "Bill" Jennings, II
She attended the public schools of Laurens County where she was a graduate of the Clinton High School "Unified Class of 1971." She furthered her education and graduated from Charzanne Beauty College for Cosmetology in Greenwood, South Carolina.
At an early age, Vivian, lovingly called Lois, joined the Little River Zion Baptist Church in Kinards, South Carolina where she served as the church secretary. She was also a server for the Reverend Sims Coalition, a member of the Modern Free Order of the Eastern Star, Athena Chapter, the Poll Manager for the Lydia Mill Precinct at Bell Street Middle School, and the founder of Lois and BJ's Getaway.
Ms. Jennings was employed with Whitten Center for thirty-three years and the Laurens County Disabilities and Special Needs Board.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Katie Jennings.
On Saturday, September 19, 2020, Ms. Vivian DeLois Jennings departed this life to begin her Eternal Rest at the age of sixty-six.
She is survived by two daughters: Monique (Gregory) Jennings-Smith and Temple (Ricky) Jennings; two stepsons: Zacchues (Twanda) Young and Promyse (Keisha) Young; eight grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; two brothers; Curtis Jennings and Donald Jennings; and a host of loving relatives and friends.