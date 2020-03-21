Vynelle Coggins, age 71, died Monday, March 16, 2020 at her home in Laurens, SC.
A native of Laurens county, born on September 5, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Charlie Moore and Robert and Margaret Chaney.
Mrs. Coggins was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church with multiple hours spent volunteering with the church, local school system as well as President of the Ladies Auxiliary of Unit 25 of American Legion of Laurens.
She retired from years of service as a driver with DNS Benore.
Mrs. Coggins is survived by her beloved husband of 31 years, William “Bill” Coggins; her brother Michael Moore of Carriere, MS and her sister Merroll Brown of Newberry, SC. As well as her children Travis Murphy of Las Vegas, NV, Lynn Mendoza of Olympia, WA, David Coggins of Boiling Springs, NC and Chris Coggins of Mooresboro, NC. She is also survived by her beloved dog, Charlie, as well as multiple grandchildren and great grandchildren that she cherished greatly.
A memorial service to honor her will be on Friday March 20, 2020 at 2:30 at New Prospect Baptist Church 4996 Hwy 221 S Laurens, SC 29360 with Pastor Phil Hall officiating.
Memorials may be made to American Legion Auxiliary of Laurens Unit 25 c/o Maritza Ellis 35 Padlock Dr. Cross Hill, SC 29332.