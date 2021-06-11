W.W. “Dixie” Davis, age 73 passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021, at the Greenville Memorial Hospital.
He was born on April 18, 1948, in Marietta, Ohio and was a son of the late Watts and Cissie Davis. He was a US Army Veteran and later retired from the South Carolina National Guard retiring as a Sergeant. He was a retired employee of Whitten Center. He was a member and former deacon of Hurricane Baptist Church, a member of the Joanna Lions Club, Campbell Masonic Lodge, and Hejaz Shrine Club. Dixie was a volunteer of the United Ministries; the Crisis Center and Joanna-Woodson Elementary School.
Mr. Davis is survived by his wife of 51 years, Jean Crouch Davis; his sons, Mike Davis (Melissa) of Anderson, SC, and Brian Davis of Clinton; his brother, Tommy Davis (Sanna Kay) of Clinton; his sister, Lee Mercer (Danny) of Columbia, SC; his grandchildren, Lauren Cagle (Gary), Kay Davis, Dylan Davis (Kayla), Marie Davis; and his great-grandchildren, Gracelyn Cagle, Graydon Cagle, and Remy Davis.
A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, June 9, 2021, 4PM at Hurricane Baptist Church with Rev. Jake Patterson officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:30 to 4:00 PM at the church. If you plan to attend the service, the family request that you please wear a face covering and follow CDC guidelines.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hurricane Baptist Church, 2763 Hurricane Church Rd., Clinton, SC 29325: United Ministries, 500 Academy Street, Clinton, SC 29325 or Joanna Lions Club, PO Box 72, Joanna, SC 29351.
