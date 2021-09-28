Wallace Reid Riddle, husband of the late Thelma Wilkinson Riddle, passed away on September 27, 2021. Wallace was the son of the late Clarence and Gertrude Riddle of Laurens. He was also preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.
Although he and his wife didn’t have children of their own, they are survived by many nieces and nephews here in the states and in England.
Wallace attended Ford School and completed his twelfth year of education in the United States Air Force. His enlistment began in August 1951 and retirement in 1971.
Wallace and Thelma traveled the world during his service years. They enjoyed every assignment. After his retirement from the USAF, he was employed by the United States Postal Service until 1989.
He was a believer in the Lord. Prior to moving to the Presbyterian Home of Clinton, he was a faithful member of Holmes Avenue Baptist Church, in Summerville, SC. Recently, having joined Davidson Street Baptist Church, he was unable to become an active member because of Covid concerns.
Wallace, being a disabled veteran of the Vietnam War, earned many awards and medals. In recent time, he was inducted into the Laurens County Hall of Heroes.
Graveside services with Full Military Honors will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at MJ Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery in Anderson, SC.
He and his wife were married for 60 years. They are once again united, with Jesus forever. Wallace believed in this promise.
Praise to the Lord for his blessings!
