Wallace “Wally” B. Phillips, Jr., age 57 of 328 Hazel Drive passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Clinton and was the son of Ruth Vincent Phillips and the late Wallace “Dude” Bannister Phillips, Sr.
In addition to his mother he is survived by his brothers, Rickey Phillips (Tessa) and Danny Phillips (Diane) both of Clinton and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Pinelawn Memory Gardens Mausoleum.
