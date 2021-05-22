Walter Choice, Sr. - Laurens

Mr. Walter Choice, Sr. was born July 7, 1941 in Laurens County, South Carolina to the late Johnny Choice and Lucy pearl Harris-Choice.
He attended the public schools of Laurens County, South Carolina. At an early age, he joined Antioch African Methodist Episcopal Church in Clinton, South Carolina where he remained an active member until his health declined.
For many years, Walter was employed in Maintenance for the South Carolina Regional Housing Authority in Laurens, South Carolina.
Walter was a man that enjoyed fishing, gardening, dancing, and spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Walter James Choice, Jr.; one granddaughter, LaTasha Chantaye Burnside; one brother, Johnny Earl Choice, Jr.; and two sisters: Barbara Choice and Delores Choice.
On Tuesday, May 18, 2921, Mr. Walter Choice, Sr. entered Eternal Rest at his home in Clinton, South Carolina at the age of seventy-nine.
He leaves to cherish his fond loving memories his wife, Doris Choice of Laurens, SC;; two daughters: Vickie (David) Choice-Sanders of Orangeburg, SC and Cheryl Young of New Jersey; nine grandchildren: Sherman (Angela) Rhodes III and Bryan Rhodes both of the home, Tony (DelShaunda) Mack, Tiffany Burnside, Wallette Burnside, and Walter Qundarius Brown all of Laurens, SC, Jamel (Christina) Lomax and Tyisha (Dorell) Humes both of New Jersey, and Alyssa (Robert) Woods of New York; fourteen great grandchildren; one brother, Abrou (Shirley) Choice of Charleston, SC;; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.